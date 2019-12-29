Jones helps No. 3 Oregon State beat Cal State Bakersfield

CORAVLLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Jones had 16 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead No. 3 Oregon State to a 69-50 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.

Oregon State (12-0) concluded its non-conference schedule unbeaten and is off to its best start in school history.

The Beavers took control with a 9-0 run to open the second quarter, extending the lead to 25-12. They outscored Cal State Bakersfield 18-2 in the second quarter and led 34-14 at the break behind Jones’ 10 points nine rebounds and three blocks.

The ‘Runners (8-4) shot just 15.6 percent from the field in the first half and 29 percent for the game. Oregon State connected on 50 percent of its field goal attempts.

Cal State Bakersfield never got closer than 17 points in the second half.

Mikayla Pivec, who leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kat Tudor scored 13 points off the bench.

Oregon State's Taylor Jones (44) fights with Cal State Bakersfield's Miracle Saxon (23) and Jayden Eggleston (10) for possession of a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. less Oregon State's Taylor Jones (44) fights with Cal State Bakersfield's Miracle Saxon (23) and Jayden Eggleston (10) for possession of a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in ... more Photo: Amanda Loman, AP Photo: Amanda Loman, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Jones helps No. 3 Oregon State beat Cal State Bakersfield 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Jayden Eggleston led the ‘Runners with 15 points and Ashley Austin added 10.

Oregon State had a major size advantage and outrebounded the ‘Runners 47-32.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers take momentum from an unbeaten non-conference slate into Pac-12 play with their highest regular season ranking in school history. Four Pac-12 teams are ranked in the top 10, including three in the top five.

Cal State Bakersfield: The ‘Runners six-game winning streak came to an end. Oregon State was the first ranked team Cal State Bakersfield has faced this season.

UP NEXT

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 Conference slate Jan. 3 at home against Utah

Cal State Bakersfield will be at UC Riverside on Tuesday