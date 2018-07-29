Jones has 3 hits, Orioles hit 4 HRs in 11-5 win over Rays





















BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones had three hits and an RBI in what could be his final game with the Orioles, and Baltimore beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-5 on Sunday for a rare series win.

The rebuilding Orioles are looking to deal Jones before Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline. Now in his 11th year with Baltimore, the 31-year-old center fielder becomes a free agent after the season.

Jones is on a tear, batting .417 during a nine-game hitting streak. He went 3 for 4 with a walk and notched his 85th stolen base with the Orioles, moving him into a tie for 10th place with Don Buford on the franchise list.

While those numbers might increase Jones' appeal to a contender, any potential swap can be nixed by the center fielder if he evokes his no-trade clause.

Chris Davis hit a pair of two-run homers, and Austin Wynns and Jonathan Schoop also connected for the Orioles.

Baltimore took three of four from the Rays to improve to 8-24-3 in series play.

Dylan Bundy (7-9) allowed three runs and four hits over seven innings. He was pitching on three days' rest after logging only two innings in a rainout Wednesday against Boston.

C.J. Cron hit a pair of solo homers, and Jake Bauers also went deep for Tampa Bay, which began rebuilding by unloading three pitchers last week.

After losing 15-5 on Friday and 11-2 on Saturday, the Rays fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and never caught up. The big blow was delivered by Davis, whose drive to the center-field wall off Yonny Chirinos (0-3) was initially gloved by a leaping Mallex Smith. But the ball popped out of his mitt and over the wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Kevin Kiermaier was given the day off as means of freshening up. "I'll take it for my body and be back there Tuesday," he said.

Orioles: OF Craig Gentry (left rib fracture) won't begin his rehab assignment on Monday after all. "We want to be diligent and be sure it's healed before we go there," manager Buck Showalter said. ... INF Steve Wilkerson (oblique) is slated to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday with Class A Frederick.

'SUPER' FUTURE

Both teams in this series traded established veterans for minor league prospects as part of a long-range rebuild.

"That's the world we live in here for the Rays," Kiermaier said. "The lower level guys, that's for the super future. It will be interesting to see who will be around for years to come."

NEXT UP

Rays: After a day off Monday, Tampa Bay opens a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles: Off on Monday, Baltimore begins a nine-game road trip Tuesday night by sending rookie Yefry Ramirez (1-3, 3.49 ERA) to the mound against the Yankees.

