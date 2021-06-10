Johnson starts strong in home-state Palmetto Championship PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 8:18 p.m.
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Dustin Johnson got off to a fast start Thursday at Congaree in his home-state Palmetto Championship, shooting a 6-under 65 that left him a shot behind leader Wes Roach.
Johnson, the world's top-ranked player and a South Carolina native, hadn't played since missing the cut the last time he teed it up in the Palmetto State at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island last month.