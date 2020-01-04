Johnson scores 30 to carry UALR past Texas-Arlington 92-89

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kamani Johnson had a career-high 30 points plus 13 rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past Texas-Arlington 92-89 on Saturday.

Johnson hit 14 of 16 from the free throw line. He added five assists.

Markquis Nowell had 29 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (10-5, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Ben Coupet Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Ruot Monyyong had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the hosts.

The 92 points were a season best for Arkansas-Little Rock.

Texas-Arlington scored 44 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Sam Griffin tied a season high with 20 points for the Mavericks (5-10, 1-3). Jordan Phillips added 18 points. Radshad Davis had 17 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock faces Georgia Southern at home on Monday. Texas-Arlington takes on South Alabama at home on Monday.

