KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Johnson had a career-high 29 points as Western Michigan edged past Ball St. 68-64 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 12 for 14 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.

Titus Wright had 13 points for Western Michigan (11-12, 4-6 Mid-American Conference).

Luke Bumbalough had 15 points for the Cardinals (13-10, 6-4). Jarron Coleman added 14 points. Tahjai Teague had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. takes on Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

