Jin Young Ko rallies to win LPGA Tour's Founders Cup

Jin Young Ko hits from the third fairway during the final round of the Founders Cup LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Phoenix. Jin Young Ko hits from the third fairway during the final round of the Founders Cup LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Phoenix. Photo: Matt York, AP Photo: Matt York, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Jin Young Ko rallies to win LPGA Tour's Founders Cup 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Jin Young Ko rallied to win the Founders Cup on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over four players.

The 23-year-old South Korean player birdied Nos. 14-16 and parred the final two to finish at 22-under 266 at Desert Ridge. She won when third-round leader Yu Liu missed a 15-foot par putt on the par-4 18th.

Liu shot a 70 to tie for second with playing partner Carlota Ciganda and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda. Ciganda closed with a 69, Jessica Korda eagled the two back-nine par 5s in a 64, and Nelly Korda shot 66.

Ko rebounded from a second-round 72 with a 64 on Saturday to pull within four strokes of Liu. She has three top-three finishes in four events this year.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports