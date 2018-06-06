Jets sign S J.J. Wilcox after Rontez Miles has knee surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have signed veteran safety J.J. Wilcox for depth after special teams standout Rontez Miles had surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Linebacker Freddie Bishop was waived Wednesday to make room on the roster for Wilcox.

Wilcox was a third-round draft pick of Dallas out of Georgia Southern in 2013. He played four seasons with the Cowboys and signed with Tampa Bay last offseason. Wilcox was traded by the Buccaneers to Pittsburgh shortly before the regular season and had nine tackles and an interception for the Steelers, who released him in April.

ESPN reported that Wilcox visited San Francisco but left there without signing.

Miles is the Jets' longest-tenured defensive player and a key member of the special teams unit but could be sidelined several months. He practiced during the first organized team activities session open to the media two weeks ago but was spotted last week with a sleeve on his left leg. NFL Network first reported Miles' knee surgery.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL