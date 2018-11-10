Jets promote QB Davis Webb, place TE Neal Sterling on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad and placed tight end Neal Sterling on season-ending injured reserve.

Webb will serve as the backup to Josh McCown on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie starter Sam Darnold is sidelined with a strained right foot , so the 39-year-old McCown is starting in his place.

Coach Todd Bowles was uncertain Friday as to whether Darnold, who was hurt last Sunday at Miami, would be healthy enough to serve as the emergency backup despite not practicing all week. The Jets made the expected move Saturday of promoting Webb, a third-round pick of the Giants last year who was waived before the regular season.

Sterling suffered a concussion two weeks ago at Chicago, his second head injury in a seven-game span. He had six catches for 47 yards this season.

___

