Jets place TE Tomlinson on IR, sign TE Walford

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed tight end Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve and signed tight end Clive Walford to replace him for the season finale.

The nature of Tomlinson's injury wasn't immediately certain. He wasn't on the injury report Wednesday. Tomlinson dealt with an Achilles tendon issue late last week, but fully participated in practice and played against Green Bay last Sunday.

Tomlinson, mainly a blocking tight end, had eight catches for 72 yards in 15 games in his third season with the team. He was also a regular contributor on special teams.

Walford was in training camp with the Jets this past summer and tied for the team lead with seven preseason receptions. He was among the team's final cuts in September and was most recently with Indianapolis. He spent his first three NFL seasons with Oakland.

