Jets bounce back with 6-3 win over Blues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington reacts after giving up a goal to Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine, of Finland, during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Sunday, April 14, 2019, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Sunday night to climb back into their first-round playoff series.

Winnipeg dropped the first two games by one goal, but got back on track in St. Louis. Kevin Hayes, Brandon Tanev and Dustin Byfuglien also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in St. Louis.

David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 23 stops.