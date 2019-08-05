Jets acquire OL Alex Lewis from Ravens for draft pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year's NFL draft.

Lewis started 10 games at guard last season for the Ravens and can also play tackle.

The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of Nebraska. He has dealt with several injuries during his short NFL career, including missing two games last season with a neck ailment. Lewis was sidelined the entire 2017 season with an injured shoulder and missed six weeks as a rookie with a sprained ankle.

The move marks the second in five days by new Jets general manager Joe Douglas to upgrade New York's offensive line. Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil came out of retirement and signed a one-year deal Saturday after passing his physical.

___

