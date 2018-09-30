Jets-Jaguars Stats
|New York
|0
|0
|3
|9—12
|Jacksonville
|3
|13
|9
|6—31
|First Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 32, 3:41.
|Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 22, 9:25.
Jac_Yeldon 31 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 1:47.
Jac_FG Lambo 54, :29.
|Third Quarter
Jac_safety, 12:22.
NYJ_FG Myers 27, 4:58.
Jac_Moncrief 67 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 3:40.
|Fourth Quarter
NYJ_FG Myers 38, 12:53.
NYJ_Leggett 2 pass from Darnold (pass failed), 11:18.
Jac_Yeldon 1 run (pass failed), :25.
A_65,353.
___
|NYJ
|Jac
|First downs
|10
|23
|Total Net Yards
|178
|503
|Rushes-yards
|14-34
|34-126
|Passing
|144
|377
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|4-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-40
|2-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-34-0
|29-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|2-11
|Punts
|7-49.3
|4-46.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-43
|9-89
|Time of Possession
|22:25
|37:35
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Powell 8-26, Darnold 2-8, Crowell 4-0. Jacksonville, Yeldon 18-52, Fournette 11-30, Bortles 3-28, Westbrook 1-11, Grant 1-5.
PASSING_New York, Darnold 17-34-0-167. Jacksonville, Bortles 29-38-1-388.
RECEIVING_New York, Enunwa 4-66, Powell 4-26, Leggett 3-13, Kearse 2-23, R.Anderson 2-18, C.Herndon 1-18, Crowell 1-3. Jacksonville, Westbrook 9-130, Moncrief 5-109, Yeldon 3-48, O'Shaughnessy 2-28, Seferian-Jenkins 2-24, Cole 2-15, Grant 2-12, Paul 2-11, Chark 1-6, Fournette 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.