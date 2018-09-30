New York 0 0 3 9—12
Jacksonville 3 13 9 6—31
First Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 32, 3:41.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 22, 9:25.

Jac_Yeldon 31 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 1:47.

Jac_FG Lambo 54, :29.

Third Quarter

Jac_safety, 12:22.

NYJ_FG Myers 27, 4:58.

Jac_Moncrief 67 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 3:40.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_FG Myers 38, 12:53.

NYJ_Leggett 2 pass from Darnold (pass failed), 11:18.

Jac_Yeldon 1 run (pass failed), :25.

A_65,353.

___

NYJ Jac
First downs 10 23
Total Net Yards 178 503
Rushes-yards 14-34 34-126
Passing 144 377
Punt Returns 1-7 4-11
Kickoff Returns 3-40 2-21
Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-34-0 29-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 2-11
Punts 7-49.3 4-46.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 6-43 9-89
Time of Possession 22:25 37:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Powell 8-26, Darnold 2-8, Crowell 4-0. Jacksonville, Yeldon 18-52, Fournette 11-30, Bortles 3-28, Westbrook 1-11, Grant 1-5.

PASSING_New York, Darnold 17-34-0-167. Jacksonville, Bortles 29-38-1-388.

RECEIVING_New York, Enunwa 4-66, Powell 4-26, Leggett 3-13, Kearse 2-23, R.Anderson 2-18, C.Herndon 1-18, Crowell 1-3. Jacksonville, Westbrook 9-130, Moncrief 5-109, Yeldon 3-48, O'Shaughnessy 2-28, Seferian-Jenkins 2-24, Cole 2-15, Grant 2-12, Paul 2-11, Chark 1-6, Fournette 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.