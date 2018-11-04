https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Jets-Dolphins-Stats-13362073.php
Jets-Dolphins Stats
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|3—
|6
|Miami
|0
|6
|0
|7—13
|Second Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 43, 12:39.
Mia_FG Sanders 27, 1:11.
NYJ_FG Myers 48, :20.
|Fourth Quarter
Mia_Baker 25 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:48.
NYJ_FG Myers 56, 5:57.
A_65,533.
___
|NYJ
|Mia
|First downs
|14
|7
|Total Net Yards
|275
|168
|Rushes-yards
|20-73
|27-64
|Passing
|202
|104
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|3-37
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-49
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-39-4
|15-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|4-35
|Punts
|6-46.2
|9-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|31:34
|28:26
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Crowell 13-49, McGuire 6-23, R.Anderson 1-1. Miami, Gore 20-53, Drake 3-9, Osweiler 3-4, Ballage 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_New York, Darnold 21-39-4-229. Miami, Osweiler 15-24-0-139.
RECEIVING_New York, Herndon 4-62, R.Anderson 4-32, Enunwa 3-40, McGuire 3-37, Kearse 3-20, Cannon 1-15, Crowell 1-11, Leggett 1-6, Tomlinson 1-6. Miami, Amendola 5-47, Drake 4-26, Ballage 2-17, Stills 1-19, Grant 1-16, Parker 1-8, Gore 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Myers 50.
