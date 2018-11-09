Jets' Darnold doubtful vs. Bills, unlikely to back up McCown

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks off the field after an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks with the media in the locker room in Florham Park, N.J.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is listed as doubtful for the team's game against Buffalo, making it unlikely he will serve as Josh McCown's backup.

Darnold did not practice all week after straining his right foot last Sunday in the Jets' 13-6 loss at Miami. He wore a boot on his foot and watched from the side during practice.

Davis Webb is likely to be signed from the practice squad to the active roster to provide insurance for the 39-year-old McCown, who will make his first start of the season.

McCown will likely be without one of his key receivers, though, with Robby Anderson doubtful to play after not practicing all week with an ankle injury.

Tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) is out, center Spencer Long (knee/finger) is doubtful and nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle) is questionable.

