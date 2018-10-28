https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Jets-Bears-Stats-13343340.php
Jets-Bears Stats
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|7—10
|Chicago
|7
|0
|7
|10—24
|First Quarter
Chi_Cohen 70 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 5:24.
|Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Myers 42, 11:59.
|Third Quarter
Chi_Miller 4 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 7:13.
|Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Parkey 32, 14:56.
NYJ_Herndon 16 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 11:10.
Chi_Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:08.
A_61,397.
___
|NYJ
|Chi
|First downs
|12
|22
|Total Net Yards
|207
|395
|Rushes-yards
|24-57
|34-179
|Passing
|150
|216
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|4-36
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-29-0
|16-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|2-4
|Punts
|8-42.1
|5-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-45
|2-25
|Time of Possession
|27:16
|32:44
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Crowell 13-25, Darnold 5-22, Cannon 6-10. Chicago, Howard 22-81, Trubisky 6-51, Cohen 5-40, Miller 1-7.
PASSING_New York, Darnold 14-29-0-153. Chicago, Trubisky 16-29-0-220.
RECEIVING_New York, Burnett 4-61, Kearse 3-30, Cannon 3-12, Herndon 1-16, Peake 1-14, Crowell 1-13, Sterling 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 4-52, Bellamy 4-37, Miller 3-37, T.Burton 3-18, Cohen 1-70, White 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 40.
View Comments