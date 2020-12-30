Jeff Monken's run at Army still going strong

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — When Army came calling at Jeff Monken's door, departing for the north was not on his mind. He was content as head coach at Georgia Southern, fresh from pulling off one of the biggest college football upsets in recent memory — 26-20 over the Florida Gators in “The Swamp.”
“I had a great job where I was and hadn’t really thought about it (leaving),” said Monken, who coached Georgia Southern for four seasons and guided the program into the top level of college football in that final year.