Jeannot scores in OT, short-handed Preds beat Blackhawks 3-2 TIM CRONIN, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 12:11 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored in overtime, Thomas Novak and Colton Sissons also scored, and the short-handed Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Friday night.
The Predators won their seventh straight game and second in two nights despite having eight players in COVID-19 protocols. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki was ruled out following a positive test 90 minutes before faceoff.