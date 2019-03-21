Jazz-Knicks, Box

UTAH (137)

Favors 4-4 2-4 10, Ingles 6-9 0-0 18, Gobert 7-7 4-4 18, Rubio 1-2 10-10 12, Mitchell 12-20 1-2 30, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 4, Crowder 5-11 2-2 15, O'Neale 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 2-3 1-1 5, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Neto 3-5 0-0 7, G.Allen 2-3 1-2 6, Korver 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 48-85 21-25 137.

NEW YORK (116)

Hezonja 8-13 3-3 23, Knox 10-17 4-6 27, Jordan 3-4 0-0 6, Mudiay 7-17 1-1 15, Dotson 7-13 3-5 21, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Ellenson 3-6 0-1 7, Robinson 6-10 2-5 14, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-86 13-21 116.

Utah 39 35 37 26—137 New York 25 22 32 37—116

3-Point Goals_Utah 20-42 (Ingles 6-9, Mitchell 5-9, Crowder 3-8, Korver 3-8, G.Allen 1-1, O'Neale 1-1, Neto 1-2, Sefolosha 0-2, Niang 0-2), New York 13-31 (Hezonja 4-5, Dotson 4-9, Knox 3-6, Jenkins 1-2, Ellenson 1-2, Kornet 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mudiay 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Gobert 9), New York 40 (Robinson 12). Assists_Utah 38 (Rubio 9), New York 23 (Ellenson, Mudiay, Jordan 5). Total Fouls_Utah 18, New York 21. A_18,530 (19,812).