Jays beat Yanks for 8th straight, 1/2 game back in wild card JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 10:50 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the skidding New York Yankees 6-4 Thursday night for their eighth straight win.
The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015.