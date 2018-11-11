James Batemon scores 27 points, leads LMU over UNLV 61-50

LAS VEGAS (AP) — James Batemon scored 27 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 61-50 victory and spoiled UNLV's season opener on Saturday night.

Batemon was 8 of 19 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Jeffery McClendon added 13 points and Joe Quintana 11 for Loyola Marymount (2-0). Mattias Markusson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and chipped in eight points.

Shakur Juiston, who led UNLV last season averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds a game, led the Rebels against LMU with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The game was tied at 34 with 12 minutes remaining before LMU used a 22-8 run to pull away. Batemon made back-to-back 3s and scored eight points during the stretch. McClendon added seven points and Quintana had five.

UNLV shot 41 percent from the field and missed 14 of 16 3-point attempts.