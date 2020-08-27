Jamal Adams sits Seahawks scrimmage after cutting finger

Recommended Video:

SEATTLE (AP) — For their second scrimmage of training camp Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator.

The reason: strawberries.

“He cut his finger slicing some strawberries, he hit his finger, so he had to have a few stitches,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

There was concern that Adams had suffered a more significant injury to his left hand when he showed up at practice on Tuesday with a large protective wrap completely encasing his hand. The wrap was gone when Adams took part in warmups ahead of the scrimmage, but he didn’t participate.

While Adams should be fine, presumptive starting right tackle Brandon Shell suffered a twisted ankle in warmups and only took part in the initial moments of the scrimmage. Seattle also held out wide receiver John Ursua due to a sore hamstring.

While the scrimmage was happening, a couple of familiar names came popped up on the NFL transaction wire as Seattle was listed as having former center Justin Britt and wide receiver Paul Richardson in for tryouts.

“Both guys ended their seasons with injuries so we need to see what they look like,” Carroll said. “Obviously we know a lot about both of them and we think highly of both those guys. We’ll see how it goes.”

Richardson was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014 and spent his first four seasons in the NFL with Seattle, capped with a career-high 44 catches and six touchdowns in the 2017 season. He signed with Washington before the 2018 season, but lasted just two years and appeared in just 17 games.

The interest in a reunion with Richardson can be traced to a foot problem that’s been ongoing with Phillip Dorsett. Carroll said the injury is something that may have to be managed but was feeling better after it developed following Seattle’s first scrimmage last weekend. Dorsett has not practiced this week.

Britt was a starter for Seattle from the moment he arrived in 2014. Britt was the starting center for the Seahawks the past four seasons, but suffered a torn ACL midway through last year in a game against Atlanta. Britt was under contract for the 2020 season, but Seattle released him in April and saved $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Taking a look at Britt may be an indictment of free agent signing B.J. Finney. Before training camp Finney was the favorite to be Seattle’s starting center but has been passed by Ethan Pocic.

Finney signed a two-year deal worth up to $8 million in the offseason.

“He’s just learning the system. It’s just catching up making sure he’s playing fast and hopefully guys around him play well,” Carroll said of Finney. “Ethan’s been around this for a long time and he’s a little bit ahead that regard.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL