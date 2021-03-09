Jakub Vrana scores twice, Capitals beat Devils in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 Tuesday night after squandering a three-goal lead.
Washington has won six of seven games, including two in a row since Tom Wilson was suspended for hitting Boston's Brandon Carlo in the head, but New Jersey earned a point with a dominant third period that featured a 16-5 shot disparity. The Capitals went up 4-1 before the Devils tilted the ice, scoring three consecutive goals to force OT.