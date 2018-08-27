Jaguars WR Lee ruled out for season after helmet hit to knee

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) is injured as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee, right, and linebacker Duke Riley (42) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. Lee was taken off the field on an medical cart after the play. less Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) is injured as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee, right, and linebacker Duke Riley (42) during the first half of an NFL preseason ... more Photo: Stephen B. Morton, AP

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, center, is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. less Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, center, is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. ... more Photo: Stephen B. Morton, AP

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, left, gives wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) a handshake after Lee was injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. less Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, left, gives wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) a handshake after Lee was injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta ... more Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their top receiver for the second straight year.

Coach Doug Marrone says Marqise Lee will have season-ending knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, was carted off the field Saturday night after Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet-first hit to his knee. Lee fumbled on the play, but it was overturned because Kazee was flagged for leading with his helmet.

Tests confirmed what everyone in the stadium expected after seeing Lee's knee buckle: The injury was severe.

It's the second time in as many years that it's happened to Jacksonville.

The Jags lost No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson to a knee injury in last year's regular-season opener. Robinson signed with Chicago in free agency.

