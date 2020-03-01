Jackson takes over down the wire leading UTSA past UAB

Recommended Video:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers, Keaton Wallace scored 18 and UTSA beat UAB 66-59 on Sunday.

Wallace also grabbed nine rebounds and Luka Barisic collared seven boards for UTSA (13-16, 7-9 Conference USA).

After a 23-all tie at halftime, Tyreek Scott-Grayson sandwiched a jumper and a 3-pointer between a 3 from Jackson and the Blazers led 37-31 with 15:18 left. Jordan Brinson's layup with 4:53 remaining extended their lead to 55-46 before Jackson hit back-to-back 3s and Byron Frohnen made a layup. Jackson kept up the heat with two foul shots and successive 3s and the Blazers were done. Jackson scored half his game total in 2-1/2 minutes.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blazers (17-13, 8-9). Tavin Lovan added 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25