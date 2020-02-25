Jackson lifts NC A&T past Md.-Eastern Shore 83-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and North Carolina A&T beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-62 on Monday to win its 10th straight at home and to stay atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings.

Conference assists leader Kameron Langley scored 10 points with eight rebounds and 13 assists to become the Aggies' all-time assists leader, breaking the record held by Thomas Griffis (582).

Kwe Parker scored 15 points with eight boards and blocked two shots and Andre Jackson scored 12 points for the Aggies (15-14, 11-3), who outscored the Hawks48-26 in the paint. Devin Haygood added 10 points.

AJ Cheeseman scored 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 4-9). Kevon Voyles added 10 points. Gabriel Gyamfi had nine rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. NC A&T defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 91-53 on Jan. 11. NC A&T takes on South Carolina State on the road next Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Delaware State at home on Saturday.

