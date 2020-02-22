Jackson carries Georgia Southern over Texas-Arlington 81-61

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quan Jackson matched his career high with 26 points as Georgia Southern easily beat Texas-Arlington 81-61 on Saturday.

Elijah McCadden had 15 points for Georgia Southern (17-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). Simeon Carter added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Crawley had 12 rebounds and Ike Smith had seven rebounds.

Jabari Narcis had 19 points for the Mavericks (13-16, 9-9). Brian Warren added 13 points. Sam Griffin had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. Georgia Southern defeated Texas-Arlington 77-74 on Dec. 21. Georgia Southern plays Georgia State on the road on Friday. Texas-Arlington plays Texas State at home on Friday.

