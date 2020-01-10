Jackson, No. 13 Mississippi State women beat Missouri 79-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson had season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and four steals, and No. 13 Mississippi State beat Missouri 79-64 on Thursday night.

Chloe Bibby hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have won 14 consecutive road games, the nation's longest active streak of its kind, and have won seven in a row overall.

Jackson hit a short jumper to open the scoring and Jessika Carter's layup midway through the first quarter gave Mississippi State an 11-point lead. Jackson made back-to-back baskets to make 23-11 going into the second quarter and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Haley Troup led Missouri (4-12, 1-2) with 14 points and Hayley Frank added 13.

Mississippi State scored 26 points off 23 Tigers turnovers and outscored them in the paint 46-26.



