Jackson, Manigault lead New Mexico to 90-83 win over Iona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Vance Jackson had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Corey Manigault added 18 points and nine boards to propel New Mexico to a 90-83 win Tuesday in its home opener against Iona.

Asante Gist scored 19 for the Gaels (1-1) and E.J. Crawford added 15. New Mexico (2-0) also got 14 points from Anthony Mathis.

Manigault's steal and highlight reel dunk in the midst of an 11-2 New Mexico second-half run helped turn a 72-67 deficit into a 75-72 lead and control of the game with 6:05 left.

The Gaels remained close, but could never regain the lead.

With New Mexico leading 83-80, Dane Kuiper shook off his 0-for-4 night to hit a 3-pointer from the corner with one second left on the shot clock to put the Lobos up 86-80.

After a see-saw first half, the teams were tied 39-39 at the break.

UP NEXT:

New Mexico next faces downstate rival New Mexico State on Nov. 17. Lobos coach Paul Weir coached the Aggies in the 2016-17 season before moving north to take over the New Mexico program the next year.

Iona is next at Long Beach State on Nov. 19. Among the Gael's upcoming opponents is a game at Providence Nov. 24, as well as a trio of Ivy League schools: Columbia, Princeton and Yale.

BIG PICTURE:

New Mexico has been tested in both of its game this season, but New Mexico State will offer a truer test of where the Lobos stand in the early season.

It would not be wrong to call the Gaels the Road Warriors as this game marked the beginning of a nine-game stint away from home. Iona will not return to its home court again until Dec. 30.