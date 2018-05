Montreal Impact forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel celebrates his second goal of the game as they face the New England Revolution during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The ... more

Montreal Impact forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel celebrates his second goal of the game as they face the New England Revolution during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP) less

Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush makes a save off New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian ... more

Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush makes a save off New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) less

Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti celebrates his goal past New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian ... more

Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti celebrates his goal past New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP) less

New England Revolution's Luis Caicedo leaps into the air after kicking the ball away from Montreal Impact midfielder Alejandro Silva during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul ... more

New England Revolution's Luis Caicedo leaps into the air after kicking the ball away from Montreal Impact midfielder Alejandro Silva during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP) less

Image 5 of 7

Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti beats New England Revolution defender Claude Dielna to score during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti beats New England Revolution defender Claude Dielna to score during second half MLS action Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP)

Photo: Paul Chiasson, AP