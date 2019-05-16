Ja Morant not participating in games at draft combine

CHICAGO (AP) — Ja Morant is not taking part in the games portion of the draft combine that opens Thursday.

That's not uncommon for players who are expected to be among the top picks in the NBA draft, and it's widely projected already that the former Murray State guard could go No. 2 overall in the June 20 selections to Memphis.

Presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of Duke is not attending the combine; he met with teams earlier this week and left Chicago before the combine technically started.

The NBA invited 77 players to the combine. Of those, 41 are listed on rosters that will compete in games Thursday and Friday. Others will go through various testing and have their measurements such as height, weight and wingspan recorded — but won't be playing any 5-on-5.

Morant is expected to hold a news conference at the combine later Thursday.

