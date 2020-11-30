Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MOBILE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hudson 31 2-5 1-2 1-2 2 2 5
Kelly 31 4-11 4-7 2-11 3 5 13
Bray 24 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 3 0
Foutz 19 2-6 2-2 2-2 1 1 7
Short 22 4-6 0-0 0-2 1 1 11
Humphrey 20 8-17 2-2 0-3 2 3 25
Anderson 14 0-3 1-2 2-3 0 1 1
Keebaugh 14 2-3 0-2 2-3 0 3 4
P.King 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Jones 4 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Manas 4 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Radcliff 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-56 10-17 10-31 14 22 66

Percentages: FG .393, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Humphrey 7-15, Short 3-5, Foutz 1-3, Kelly 1-4, Bray 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelly 3, Hudson).

Turnovers: 14 (Bray 4, Keebaugh 3, Kelly 3, P.King 2, Anderson, Jones).

Steals: 4 (Foutz, Jones, Keebaugh, P.King).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Perdue 18 5-5 0-0 3-3 0 1 11
Huffman 16 5-9 4-5 1-2 0 2 14
Adams 33 3-9 9-12 1-2 4 3 16
Finch 30 5-8 7-8 1-6 7 2 17
Henry 21 2-4 0-0 0-5 1 4 4
D.King 25 3-4 0-0 2-4 0 1 9
Pal 20 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 2 3
Ngumezi 11 2-8 3-6 2-4 1 1 7
Brigham 7 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Henderson 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Roub 3 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Zeliznak 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hughes 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Johnson 2 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Platt 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-61 23-31 11-35 14 17 85

Percentages: FG .459, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (D.King 3-3, Perdue 1-1, Pal 1-3, Adams 1-4, Finch 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Ngumezi 0-1, Roub 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Huffman 2, Perdue).

Turnovers: 7 (Adams 2, Henderson 2, Brigham, D.King, Ngumezi).

Steals: 10 (Adams 3, Finch 3, Perdue 2, D.King, Ngumezi).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mobile 33 33 66
Jacksonville St. 36 49 85

A_124 (10,041).