Isner wins Hall of Fame tourney on Newport's hot grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on Newport's grass courts, beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Open.

It was the 34-year-old American's 15th ATP title overall. He also won at Newport in 2017, '12 and '11.

The 22-year-old Bublik played in his first ATP final.

The match started in blazing sunshine with a temperature of 85 degrees and a feel-like temperature of 95.

Isner was sidelined from April through June after breaking his left foot in the second set of the Miami final, where he lost to Roger Federer.

