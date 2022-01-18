Islanders win 4-3 in shootout, hand Flyers 9th straight loss DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 10:45 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of a shootout to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win Tuesday night and send the Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight loss.
Just like the Flyers’ losing streak, the shootout went on and on until Wahlstrom finally got one past Carter Hart to help the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight night. New York was playing its first road game since Dec. 14 after topping Philadelphia 4-1 at home Monday.