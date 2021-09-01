Islanders sign Sorokin, Beauvillier, Palmieri and Cizikas

After Lou Lamoriello was conspicuously quiet for most of the summer, he completed most of the New York Islanders' offseason work Wednesday by signing four players to multiyear contracts.
Goaltender Ilya Sorokin got $12 million over three years, homegrown winger Anthony Beauvillier $12.45 million over three years, trade deadline pickup Kyle Palmieri $20 million over four years and fourth-line mainstay Casey Cizikas $15 million over six years. The deals keep together a core that reached the third round of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.