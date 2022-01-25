Iowa's Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds, nearly missing her third triple-double in four games, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 on Tuesday night to spoil Makenna Marisa's third 30-plus performance of the season.

Clark, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, was 6 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers — one from the logo. Clark set a Big Ten record for assists in a conference game, breaking the mark on a pass in the lane to AJ Ediger for a 98-73 lead, and she was taken out a few seconds later.