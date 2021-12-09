Cyclones RB Hall, Bears' Aranda, Pitre win AP Big 12 honors

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second year in a row, while conference champion Baylor has the league's top defender and coach.

Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named defensive player of the year and second-year Bears coach Dave Aranda was also honored in the AP All-Big 12 team and awards were released Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.