Iona gives Fairfield a 24-point drubbing behind Ross

Recommended Video:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had a season-high 23 points as Iona easily defeated Fairfield 78-54 on Sunday. E.J. Crawford added 22 points for the Gaels.

Ross shot 6 for 7 from deep.

Tajuan Agee had 17 points and seven rebounds for Iona (7-12, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Washington added seven assists.

Taj Benning had 16 points for the Stags (9-14, 5-7). Vincent Eze added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Landon Taliaferro had only 5 points. The Stags' leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, he shot 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Stags on the season. Iona defeated Fairfield 64-57 on Jan. 17. Iona plays Manhattan at home on Friday. Fairfield faces Marist on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com