Ingram scores 26, surging Pelicans top Rockets 110-97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 110-97 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans were playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans. While McCollum was not yet available to play, the deal meant New Orleans had to play without prominent regulars Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who’ve been dealt to Portland.

Having not flown west yet, Hart and Alexander-Walker showed up at the game, sitting next to each other in courtside seats. Hart wore a red Pelicans jersey with Ingram’s No. 14 on it. The pair received an enthusiastic ovation from the crowd when shown together on the video board.

Jaxson Hayes, who has thrived lately since moving from reserve center to starting strong forward, scored 14 points — his fourth game in the last five with at least that many points.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 and Christian Wood added 19 points for the Rockets, who lost their third straight and seventh in eight games.

The game was never tied and there was just one lead change in the first half.

Houston jumped out to a 12-4 lead but New Orleans rallied to take the lead for good when Jose Alvarado's driving layup made it 28-27 late in the opening quarter.

The Pelicans led 64-53 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon missed his second straight game with a foot injury. ... Jalen Green scored 12 points, while Alperen Sengun and Garrison Mathews each scored 11 points. ... Converted 18 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points, but shot just 37.2% (32 of 86), including 31% (13 of 42) from 3-point range.

Pelicans: Alvarado, an undrafted 6-foot guard whose playing time has surged lately, scored 12 points and 19 minutes in a reserve role. ... Center Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. ... Naji Marshall scored 14 points. ... Reserve center Willy Hernangómez missed his third straight game under NBA health and safety protocols. ... Garrett Temple returned from a two game absence under health and safety protocols. He played nine minutes and had one assist. ... Shot 52.5% (42 of 80) and made 90% of their free throws (18 of 20). ... Outscored Houston in the paint, 52-38.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

Pelicans: Host Miami on Thursday night in the second of six straight games at home.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports