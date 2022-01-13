Brandon Ingram has 24 points, Pelicans beat Clippers 113-89 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 11:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-89 on Thursday night.
“B.I. is playing at an extremely high level; he can pick and choose his spots,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "The beauty in what he’s doing is that he’s trusting in his teammates, and when you do that, the sky’s the limit of what you can do offensively.