Ingram has 26, Pelicans rally for 111-101 win over Pistons DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022
1 of6 New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives on New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) dunks on New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 on Tuesday night.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.