Ingram, Boyd send FAU past NAIA Mobile by 42 PTs
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram posted 22 points as Florida Atlantic rolled past Mobile 83-41 on Saturday.
Nicholas Boyd had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (1-2).
Darvin Jones had 7 points for the Rams.
