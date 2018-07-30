IndyCar moves '19 race at Iowa to night

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Speedway and the IndyCar series announced Monday that next year's race in Newton will be at night.

The series says that the race will move back to a nighttime start "in response to overwhelming fan feedback." The track will host an IndyCar race for the 13th year in a row on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Iowa will pair the IndyCar race with an ARCA stock car event the night before. The speedway will also host NASCAR Xfinity races on June 16 and July 27.

The NASCAR Truck Series will be Iowa's season opener on June 15 of next year.

The track concluded its 2018 season on Saturday, when Christopher Bell beat Justin Allgaier for his third straight Xfinity series win.