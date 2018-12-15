Indians send 1B Alonso to White Sox for outfielder Alex Call

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso hits a two-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have made another offseason move, trading first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox.

In exchange, Cleveland gets 24-year-old outfielder Alex Call, who has yet to make his major league debut. The Indians also got rid of Alonso's entire $8 million salary for 2019.

It's been a busy week for the three-time AL Central champions, who traded slugger Edwin Encarnacion and infielder Yandy Diaz and re-acquired first baseman Carlos Santana in a three-team trade on the final day of the winter meetings in Las Vegas.

Cleveland may not be done. The club has considered trading either ace Corey Kluber or All-Star Trevor Bauer. The Indians have outfield needs and are looking to rebuild their bullpen.

Alonso batted .250 with 23 homers and 83 RBIs in his only season with the Indians, who signed him as a free agent last December.

___

