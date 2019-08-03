https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Indians-7-Angels-3-14277650.php
Indians 7, Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher 3b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Rmir 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Smith c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|002—3
|Cleveland
|421
|000
|00x—7
DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Trout (25), Thaiss (2), Mercado (16), Jo.Ramirez (24), Kipnis (16). HR_Trout (36), R.Perez (19). CS_Ohtani (2). SF_C.Santana (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|T.Cole L,1-2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Peters
|7
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,6-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cimber
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by Cimber (Rengifo).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:55. A_28,386 (35,225).
