Indians 7, Angels 3

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher 3b-ss 5 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 2 2 0 Trout cf 4 1 2 1 Mercado cf 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 1 2 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 2 2 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 0 2 1 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 1 K.Smith c 1 1 1 0 R.Perez c 4 1 1 1 Rengifo 2b 1 1 0 0 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 1 2 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 34 7 12 7

Los Angeles 100 000 002—3 Cleveland 421 000 00x—7

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Trout (25), Thaiss (2), Mercado (16), Jo.Ramirez (24), Kipnis (16). HR_Trout (36), R.Perez (19). CS_Ohtani (2). SF_C.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles T.Cole L,1-2 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 Peters 7 2-3 8 3 3 0 5 Cleveland Clevinger W,6-2 6 1-3 3 1 1 4 8 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Cimber (Rengifo).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_28,386 (35,225).