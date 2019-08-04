Indians 6, Angels 2

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 4 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 2 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 2 1 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 1 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 1 1 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 3 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Luplow lf 4 0 2 0 Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 K.Smith c 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 33 6 10 6

Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 Cleveland 101 120 01x—6

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 8. 2B_Goodwin (20), Trout (26), Puig (17), Jo.Ramirez (26), Luplow 2 (13). HR_K.Calhoun (25), Lindor (20), Mercado (9), Kipnis (11). SB_Puig (16), Kipnis (6). SF_Lindor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria L,4-5 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 6 Bard 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 JC.Ramirez 3 3 1 1 0 3 H.Robles 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 L.Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Bieber W,11-4 9 5 2 2 0 8

Bard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_26,099 (35,225).