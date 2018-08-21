Indians 5, Red Sox 4

Cleveland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0 Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 3 M.Cbrra rf 3 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 Pearce ph 1 0 1 0 Swihart c 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0 Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 39 4 13 4

Cleveland 000 012 200—5 Boston 210 000 001—4

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B_Betts (37), J.Martinez (34), Pearce (12), Bradley Jr. (23). HR_Brantley (14), M.Cabrera (5), G.Allen (2). CS_Holt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Kluber W,16-6 6 1-3 9 3 3 1 6 Perez H,9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cimber H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hand H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Allen S,25-28 1 2 1 1 1 0 Boston Porcello L,15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6 Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_37,274 (37,731).