Indians 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings,

Boston Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 2 Lindor ss 5 0 2 2 Kinsler 2b 6 0 0 0 Brntley lf 6 0 3 1 Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 2 1 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 5 1 2 1 Mreland dh 2 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0 Lin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 S.Trvis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 1 1 0 Holt 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0 Pearce ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 5 1 1 1 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 5 1 1 0 Gomes c 5 1 2 1 R.Davis pr 0 1 0 0 Kipnis cf 2 0 1 0 G.Allen pr-cf 2 0 1 0 Totals 40 4 8 4 Totals 40 5 12 5

Boston 001 100 020 00—4 Cleveland 021 100 000 01—5

E_J.Ramirez (13), Bogaerts (9). DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 10, Cleveland 12. 2B_Bradley Jr. (31), Gomes (25). HR_Devers (19), Swihart (2). SB_R.Davis (21), G.Allen 2 (17). CS_Holt (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello 5 8 4 3 2 1 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1 Johnson 3 0 0 0 4 1 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pomeranz L,2-6 0 3 1 1 1 0 Cleveland Clevinger 5 3 2 2 5 6 Perez H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2 Miller H,9 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Hand BS,7 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Edwards 1 1 0 0 0 0 Olson W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2

R.Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

B.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

HBP_by Clevinger (Holt). WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:46. A_35,095 (35,225).