Indians 3, Angels 0

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 0 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 2 0 0 0 F.Arcia c 3 0 0 0 Guyer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Martin cf 3 1 1 1 Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 26 3 4 2

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 Cleveland 000 002 10x—3

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Young Jr. (2), Lindor (35). HR_Martin (11). SB_J.Ramirez (26). CS_Lindor (5). S_R.Perez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Pena L,1-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 1 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Robles 1 0 1 0 2 1 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Kluber W,14-6 9 3 0 0 1 7

HBP_by Kluber (Fletcher). WP_Robles.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:28. A_34,814 (35,225).