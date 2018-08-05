https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Indians-3-Angels-0-13132541.php
Indians 3, Angels 0
|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cowart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martin cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|26
|3
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|10x—3
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Young Jr. (2), Lindor (35). HR_Martin (11). SB_J.Ramirez (26). CS_Lindor (5). S_R.Perez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pena L,1-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,14-6
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
HBP_by Kluber (Fletcher). WP_Robles.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:28. A_34,814 (35,225).
