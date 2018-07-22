Indians 16, Rangers 3

Cleveland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 1 1 1 0 Rua pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Brntley lf 3 2 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 Guyer lf 2 2 2 2 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 2 1 Guzman ph-1b 1 0 1 1 E.Gnzal 3b-ss 2 1 2 1 Beltre 3b 3 1 1 2 Encrnco dh 5 1 2 2 Knr-Flf ph-3b 1 0 0 0 R.Perez ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Profar 1b-ss 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 5 2 2 3 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 5 2 3 0 W.Clhun lf 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 2 1 1 Tocci cf 3 0 1 0 Naquin cf 5 2 2 3 Totals 47 16 21 15 Totals 33 3 8 3

Cleveland 000 063 124—16 Texas 000 000 210— 3

E_Gallo (2). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 5. 2B_Lindor 2 (32), Guyer (8), E.Gonzalez (8), Encarnacion 2 (13), M.Cabrera 2 (7). 3B_J.Ramirez (3), Tocci (1). HR_Alonso 2 (15), Naquin (3), Beltre (5). SB_Odor (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco W,12-5 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 8 Allen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Otero 1 3 1 1 0 1 McAllister 1 0 0 0 1 0 Texas Colon L,5-8 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 2 Bibens-Dirkx 4 13 11 11 1 0 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bibens-Dirkx (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_31,532 (49,115).