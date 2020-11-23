Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT
Recommended Video:
|Green Bay
|7
|21
|0
|3
|0
|—
|31
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|11
|6
|3
|—
|34
GB_Tonyan 25 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:21. Drive: 7 plays, 51 yards, 4:06. Key Play: A.Rodgers 4 run on 3rd-and-1.
Ind_Pittman 45 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 5:45. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Rivers 13 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-12; Harris 19 run.
GB_Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:55. Drive: 6 plays, 60 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: A.Rodgers 20 pass to D.Adams; Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-1; A.Rodgers 23 pass to St. Brown.
GB_D.Adams 5 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:48. Drive: 4 plays, 29 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Kirksey 8 interception return to Indianapolis 29; A.Rodgers 12 pass to Sternberger.
Ind_Burton 17 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:52. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: J.Taylor 2 run on 3rd-and-2; Rivers 20 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-9; Rivers 16 pass to Pittman.
GB_Williams 4 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :16. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:36. Key Plays: Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Ya-Sin 51-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-1.
Ind_FG Blankenship 37, 7:43. Drive: 14 plays, 56 yards, 7:17. Key Plays: J.Taylor 18 run; Wilkins 8 run on 3rd-and-3; Rivers 9 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-4.
Ind_Doyle 6 pass from Rivers (Hines run), 1:59. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Rivers 9 pass to J.Taylor on 3rd-and-10; Brissett 4 run on 4th-and-1; Hines 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Rivers 23 pass to Hilton.
Ind_FG Blankenship 32, 11:12. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: J.Taylor 14 run; Rivers 20 pass to Pascal.
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 8:56. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 2:06. Key Play: Rivers 8 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-12.
GB_FG Crosby 26, :03. Drive: 10 plays, 86 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: A.Rodgers 47 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-10; A.Rodgers 14 pass to D.Adams; A.Rodgers 18 pass to D.Adams.
Ind_FG Blankenship 39, 7:10. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 2:02. Key Play: J.Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-5.
A_12,495.
___
|GB
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|23
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-9
|6-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|367
|420
|Total Plays
|57
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|66
|140
|Rushes
|18
|37
|Avg per rush
|3.7
|3.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|301
|280
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-10
|1-8
|Gross-Yds passing
|311
|288
|Completed-Att.
|27-38
|24-36
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.7
|7.6
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-3
|8-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-39.0
|2-35.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|146
|82
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|7-138
|3-73
|Interceptions
|1-8
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-45
|8-116
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:49
|35:01
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 10-41, Rodgers 3-13, Williams 5-12. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-90, Wilkins 4-21, Harris 2-19, Brissett 2-9, Hines 6-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-38-1-311. Indianapolis, Rivers 24-36-1-288.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-106, Tonyan 5-44, Jones 4-30, Valdes-Scantling 3-55, Sternberger 3-23, Lazard 2-18, St. Brown 1-23, Lewis 1-8, Williams 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 4-24, Pittman 3-66, Pascal 3-54, Hilton 3-36, Hines 3-31, Burton 2-25, Alie-Cox 2-16, Wilkins 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Doyle 1-6, Harris 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Indianapolis, Hines 2-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Shepherd 7-138. Indianapolis, T.Smith 3-73.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Greene 7-1-0, Kirksey 6-5-0, King 5-2-0, Clark 5-1-1, Z.Smith 5-1-0, Amos 4-3-0, Savage 4-2-0, Sullivan 4-1-0, Alexander 3-2-0, Martin 3-1-0, P.Smith 3-1-0, Gary 2-1-0, Keke 2-0-0, Lancaster 1-1-0, Lowry 1-0-0, Summers 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Moore 10-0-0, Blackmon 5-0-0, Leonard 4-2-0, Willis 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Houston 2-1-1, Buckner 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, Muhammad 1-0-0, Okereke 1-0-0, X.Rhodes 1-0-0, Windsor 1-0-0, Stewart 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Kirksey 1-8. Indianapolis, Ya-Sin 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 50.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Ramon George, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay John McGrath.