Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT

Recommended Video:

Green Bay 7 21 0 3 0 — 31 Indianapolis 7 7 11 6 3 — 34

First Quarter

GB_Tonyan 25 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:21. Drive: 7 plays, 51 yards, 4:06. Key Play: A.Rodgers 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 7, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_Pittman 45 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 5:45. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Rivers 13 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-12; Harris 19 run. Green Bay 7, Indianapolis 7.

Second Quarter

GB_Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:55. Drive: 6 plays, 60 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: A.Rodgers 20 pass to D.Adams; Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-1; A.Rodgers 23 pass to St. Brown. Green Bay 14, Indianapolis 7.

GB_D.Adams 5 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:48. Drive: 4 plays, 29 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Kirksey 8 interception return to Indianapolis 29; A.Rodgers 12 pass to Sternberger. Green Bay 21, Indianapolis 7.

Ind_Burton 17 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:52. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: J.Taylor 2 run on 3rd-and-2; Rivers 20 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-9; Rivers 16 pass to Pittman. Green Bay 21, Indianapolis 14.

GB_Williams 4 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :16. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:36. Key Plays: Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Ya-Sin 51-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 28, Indianapolis 14.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 37, 7:43. Drive: 14 plays, 56 yards, 7:17. Key Plays: J.Taylor 18 run; Wilkins 8 run on 3rd-and-3; Rivers 9 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-4. Green Bay 28, Indianapolis 17.

Ind_Doyle 6 pass from Rivers (Hines run), 1:59. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Rivers 9 pass to J.Taylor on 3rd-and-10; Brissett 4 run on 4th-and-1; Hines 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Rivers 23 pass to Hilton. Green Bay 28, Indianapolis 25.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 32, 11:12. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: J.Taylor 14 run; Rivers 20 pass to Pascal. Green Bay 28, Indianapolis 28.

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 8:56. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 2:06. Key Play: Rivers 8 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-12. Indianapolis 31, Green Bay 28.

GB_FG Crosby 26, :03. Drive: 10 plays, 86 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: A.Rodgers 47 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-10; A.Rodgers 14 pass to D.Adams; A.Rodgers 18 pass to D.Adams. Green Bay 31, Indianapolis 31.

First Overtime

Ind_FG Blankenship 39, 7:10. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 2:02. Key Play: J.Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-5. Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31.

A_12,495.

___

GB Ind FIRST DOWNS 21 23 Rushing 7 10 Passing 13 12 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-9 6-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 367 420 Total Plays 57 74 Avg Gain 6.4 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 66 140 Rushes 18 37 Avg per rush 3.7 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 301 280 Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 1-8 Gross-Yds passing 311 288 Completed-Att. 27-38 24-36 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 7.7 7.6 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-3 8-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 3-39.0 2-35.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 146 82 Punt Returns 0-0 2-9 Kickoff Returns 7-138 3-73 Interceptions 1-8 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-45 8-116 FUMBLES-Lost 3-3 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:49 35:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 10-41, Rodgers 3-13, Williams 5-12. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-90, Wilkins 4-21, Harris 2-19, Brissett 2-9, Hines 6-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-38-1-311. Indianapolis, Rivers 24-36-1-288.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-106, Tonyan 5-44, Jones 4-30, Valdes-Scantling 3-55, Sternberger 3-23, Lazard 2-18, St. Brown 1-23, Lewis 1-8, Williams 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 4-24, Pittman 3-66, Pascal 3-54, Hilton 3-36, Hines 3-31, Burton 2-25, Alie-Cox 2-16, Wilkins 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Doyle 1-6, Harris 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Indianapolis, Hines 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Shepherd 7-138. Indianapolis, T.Smith 3-73.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Greene 7-1-0, Kirksey 6-5-0, King 5-2-0, Clark 5-1-1, Z.Smith 5-1-0, Amos 4-3-0, Savage 4-2-0, Sullivan 4-1-0, Alexander 3-2-0, Martin 3-1-0, P.Smith 3-1-0, Gary 2-1-0, Keke 2-0-0, Lancaster 1-1-0, Lowry 1-0-0, Summers 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Moore 10-0-0, Blackmon 5-0-0, Leonard 4-2-0, Willis 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Houston 2-1-1, Buckner 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, Muhammad 1-0-0, Okereke 1-0-0, X.Rhodes 1-0-0, Windsor 1-0-0, Stewart 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Kirksey 1-8. Indianapolis, Ya-Sin 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 50.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Ramon George, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay John McGrath.